Zweli Mkhize confirms South Africa’s first two COVID-19 deaths
Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday the first two deaths in South Africa as a result of COVID-19.
In a brief statement published on the first day of South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown, Mhkize noted that the two patients were both from the Western Cape.
One was housed at a private hospital, the other at a public hospital.
It is with deep sadness that we announce two loss of lives to #coronavirus . We will update with more details pic.twitter.com/WXUORwjjHL
— Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2020
“We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases,” he added.
The numbers, he informed have now broken past the 1000 mark in South Africa.
Worldwide, total known cases have increased to 530 000.
Feature image: CDC via Unsplash