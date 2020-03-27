Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

Zweli Mkhize confirms South Africa’s first two COVID-19 deaths

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
cdc coronavirus covid-19

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday the first two deaths in South Africa as a result of COVID-19.

In a brief statement published on the first day of South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown, Mhkize noted that the two patients were both from the Western Cape.

One was housed at a private hospital, the other at a public hospital.

“We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases,” he added.

The numbers, he informed have now broken past the 1000 mark in South Africa.

Worldwide, total known cases have increased to 530 000.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: CDC via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

