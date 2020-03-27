Zweli Mkhize confirms South Africa’s first two COVID-19 deaths

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Friday the first two deaths in South Africa as a result of COVID-19.

In a brief statement published on the first day of South Africa’s 21-day national lockdown, Mhkize noted that the two patients were both from the Western Cape.

One was housed at a private hospital, the other at a public hospital.

It is with deep sadness that we announce two loss of lives to #coronavirus . We will update with more details pic.twitter.com/WXUORwjjHL — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) March 27, 2020

“We will give more details later on, when we announce the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases,” he added.

The numbers, he informed have now broken past the 1000 mark in South Africa.

Worldwide, total known cases have increased to 530 000.

