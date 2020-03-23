Burn Media Sites
South Africa’s on lockdown, but praise rings out to Cyril Ramaphosa

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom load shedding stimulus package cyril ramaphosa south africa itu pictures flickr cc by

South Africa will be placed on lockdown from Thursday 26 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa announced that South Africans will no longer be allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely required in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

A number of key personnel will also only be allowed out and about, including doctors, those seeking medical care, and law enforcement.

Businesses that can’t operate online will also be forced to close.

While the country had to wait for today’s address, many have heralded it as one of the high points in Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: President Cyril Ramaphosa by ITU Pictures via Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

