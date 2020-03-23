South Africa’s on lockdown, but praise rings out to Cyril Ramaphosa

South Africa will be placed on lockdown from Thursday 26 March, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in an address on Monday evening.

Ramaphosa announced that South Africans will no longer be allowed to leave their homes unless absolutely required in a bid to stem the spread of COVID-19.

President @CyrilRamaphosa briefs the nation on escalation of measures to combat the #COVID19 pandemic #CoronaVirusSA https://t.co/8eKVRg2x84 — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) March 23, 2020

A number of key personnel will also only be allowed out and about, including doctors, those seeking medical care, and law enforcement.

Businesses that can’t operate online will also be forced to close.

While the country had to wait for today’s address, many have heralded it as one of the high points in Ramaphosa’s presidency.

Support him or not, Cyril Ramaphosa is the best Crowd-Funder in South Africa. One call and guys give him a Billion each. Keep going Cyril! 🇿🇦#cyrilramaphosa — Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) March 23, 2020

May God give you strength to carry this load on your shoulders Mr President. Many announcements were made and we are still irresponsible and will put the blame on you. We are still attending weddings and going to the malls despite everything!#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/bPO9lkIjrH — Sabi (@Mmasabi_Molekoa) March 23, 2020

This is comprehensive plan. I know there will be lots of questions but this is an impressive action by the government. I must applaud them. But now let’s play our part South Africa. #cyrilramaphosa #ShutDownsa — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) March 23, 2020

Thank you President #CyrilRamaphosa for South Africa's 21 day lockdown. Let's strictly adhere to this. Only by taking action together we can flatten the curve of this virus! 🇿🇦#Covid19SA #shutdownsouthafrica — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) March 23, 2020

#LockdownSA#cyrilramaphosa #CoronavirusInSA

I feel for this guy. This is not the time to attack him, but to support him and put him in our daily prayers. pic.twitter.com/ZA4GOkZNbq — @Rasilion (@rasilion) March 23, 2020

President Cyril Ramaphosa appreciation post. Today you restored the country's hope in you. Thank you for putting the people first. 👏👏⭐⭐🙏#cyrilramaphosa pic.twitter.com/R0bP0L8mOz — Someone's Son (@Mahlatse_mogale) March 23, 2020

