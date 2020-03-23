Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

Wits launches a super detailed dashboard for South African COVID-19 cases

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
wits university coronavirus dashboard south africa

There’ve been so many COVID-19 tracking dashboards, from Johns Hopkins’ popular tracker we’ve mentioned, to others released by Microsoft. Today though, Wits University has unveiled one designed specifically for South Africa.

The University’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the latest details from South Africa, including detailed demographic information, numbers per province, cases per day, and more.

We are experts in analysing and interpreting big data, and we believe that it is important that someone put this data together and present a bigger picture of the impact of the virus on the country,” said Wits School of Physics’ Professor Bruce Mellado.

Our team believes in the power of knowledge to solve complex issues, and we hope that our strong ties and cooperation between the scientific community, the executive and the public can help overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The dashboard can be viewed by the public here.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

