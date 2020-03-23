There’ve been so many COVID-19 tracking dashboards, from Johns Hopkins’ popular tracker we’ve mentioned, to others released by Microsoft. Today though, Wits University has unveiled one designed specifically for South Africa.

The University’s COVID-19 dashboard shows the latest details from South Africa, including detailed demographic information, numbers per province, cases per day, and more.

“We are experts in analysing and interpreting big data, and we believe that it is important that someone put this data together and present a bigger picture of the impact of the virus on the country,” said Wits School of Physics’ Professor Bruce Mellado.

“Our team believes in the power of knowledge to solve complex issues, and we hope that our strong ties and cooperation between the scientific community, the executive and the public can help overcome challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The dashboard can be viewed by the public here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn