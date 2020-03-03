As deadly as the recent coronavirus outbreak has been for China, it has — ironically — also made the country more healthy. According to…
COVID-19 coronavirus: get your facts straight with these resources and online courses
In these times of hysteria, misinformation and scaremongering, it’s important that you understand the facts surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
We’ve compiled a list of Twitter accounts you should follow, and highlighted a useful dashboard that charts daily numbers, but in this piece, we’re looking at online resources.
These are courses, white-papers, and information sheets that you should stow away for future reading created by reputable companies and agencies.
WHO
- The World Health Organisation has a number of online training courses for COVID-19. Although some of these are for health care professionals, they could prove useful for laypeople too.
- This resource is compiled specifically by WHO’s Africa regional branch. It includes a myth-busting section, travel advice, and social media cards on personal protection.
- WHO has a detailed Q&A section here.
- WHO’s live event ticker can be found here.
US CDC
- The US CDC has published its guidance for citizens, from how it spreads to prevention and treatment.
- A print-friendly fact sheet is available here.
- If you’re travelling, the CDC also has guidance on risk assessments for each country on earth as well as an FAQ.
- For teachers and school administrators, the CDC has also published guidance on how to plan, prepare or respond to COVID-19 within schools.
EU ECDC
- The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control published its daily risk assessment — an overall view of the current coronavirus crisis — here. It’s full of short, tweetable facts too.
- The ECDC overarching COVID-19 resource page is available here.
Local sources
- South Africa’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases published its A-Z about COVID-91, detailing the most current news in PDF forms.
Dashboards and trackers
- Our mention of Johns Hopkins’ tracker can be found here, but some may find its layout esoteric.
- The University of Virginia’s uses a colour-coded heat map-style tracker.
- This WHO tracker shows what other emergencies — health or natural disasters — the world is currently facing.
- More trackers, for individual regions, can be found here.
Online courses
- Coursera, alongside Imperial College London, is offering a course called “Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19“. It’s free and covers topics like the scale of the outbreak, scientific explanations of said outbreak, and infectious disease modelling.
- FutureLearn, with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is also offering a course called “COVID-19: Tackling the Novel Coronavirus“. It’s available for free and runs for three weeks. More about the course can be found here.
- St George’s University, Grenada, is also offering a course called “An Examination of Coronavirus COVID-19“. It’s free and starts on 5 March.
We’ll update this list as more sources are made available.
Feature image:Andy Walker/Memeburn