Bio & Health Tech

COVID-19 coronavirus: get your facts straight with these resources and online courses

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
coronavirus covid-19 facts news

In these times of hysteria, misinformation and scaremongering, it’s important that you understand the facts surrounding the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

We’ve compiled a list of Twitter accounts you should follow, and highlighted a useful dashboard that charts daily numbers, but in this piece, we’re looking at online resources.

These are courses, white-papers, and information sheets that you should stow away for future reading created by reputable companies and agencies.

WHO

US CDC

EU ECDC

  • The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control published its daily risk assessment — an overall view of the current coronavirus crisis — here. It’s full of short, tweetable facts too.
  • The ECDC overarching COVID-19 resource page is available here.

Local sources

Dashboards and trackers

  • Our mention of Johns Hopkins’ tracker can be found here, but some may find its layout esoteric.
  • The University of Virginia’s uses a colour-coded heat map-style tracker.
  • This WHO tracker shows what other emergencies — health or natural disasters — the world is currently facing.
  • More trackers, for individual regions, can be found here.

Online courses

  • Coursera, alongside Imperial College London, is offering a course called “Science Matters: Let’s Talk About COVID-19“. It’s free and covers topics like the scale of the outbreak, scientific explanations of said outbreak, and infectious disease modelling.
  • FutureLearn, with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, is also offering a course called “COVID-19: Tackling the Novel Coronavirus“. It’s available for free and runs for three weeks. More about the course can be found here.
  • St George’s University, Grenada, is also offering a course called “An Examination of Coronavirus COVID-19“. It’s free and starts on 5 March.

We’ll update this list as more sources are made available.

Feature image:Andy Walker/Memeburn

