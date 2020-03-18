Burn Media Sites
Ads & Marketing

Nando's latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
nandos coronavirus ad

If I see another person shouting “wash your hands” on social media, I’m going to go insane. That said, I’ll allow Nando’s latest savage ad campaign.

The restaurant chain has transformed a public service announcement into a shot at a close rival, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of marketing.

In its new ad campaign seemingly inspired by KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan and the need for better hygiene during the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s created… well, this.

I’ll leave the below tweet to speak for itself.

I mean, how do you come back from that?

Understandably, Twitter users, who’ve been bombarded by COVID-19 news all week, sought some relief in the joke.

We’re eagerly awaiting the come back.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for more serious COVID-19 coverage…

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: Nando’s

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.