Nando’s latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival

If I see another person shouting “wash your hands” on social media, I’m going to go insane. That said, I’ll allow Nando’s latest savage ad campaign.

The restaurant chain has transformed a public service announcement into a shot at a close rival, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of marketing.

In its new ad campaign seemingly inspired by KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan and the need for better hygiene during the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s created… well, this.

I’ll leave the below tweet to speak for itself.

The power is in our hands, wash them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ct0rYjVFwE — NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 18, 2020

I mean, how do you come back from that?

Understandably, Twitter users, who’ve been bombarded by COVID-19 news all week, sought some relief in the joke.

Shots fired… i repeat shots fired shots fired! pic.twitter.com/xXwfr1l6Br — Cassius Lebogo Wa Mohananwa (@larealcash) March 18, 2020

pic.twitter.com/nD4c1Xte9e — L E S E D I (@_Hybreed_) March 18, 2020

We’re eagerly awaiting the come back.

In the meantime, if you’re looking for more serious COVID-19 coverage…

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: Nando’s