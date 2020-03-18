He’s taught you how to make the perfect Beef Wellington, now Gordon Ramsey is teaching the world how to wash their hands. You know,…
Nando’s latest ad campaign takes a cheap, sanitised shot at a rival
If I see another person shouting “wash your hands” on social media, I’m going to go insane. That said, I’ll allow Nando’s latest savage ad campaign.
The restaurant chain has transformed a public service announcement into a shot at a close rival, and it’s a pretty impressive piece of marketing.
In its new ad campaign seemingly inspired by KFC’s “Finger Lickin’ Good” slogan and the need for better hygiene during the COVID-19 epidemic, the company’s created… well, this.
I’ll leave the below tweet to speak for itself.
The power is in our hands, wash them. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/ct0rYjVFwE
— NandosSA (@NandosSA) March 18, 2020
I mean, how do you come back from that?
Understandably, Twitter users, who’ve been bombarded by COVID-19 news all week, sought some relief in the joke.
We’re eagerly awaiting the come back.
In the meantime, if you’re looking for more serious COVID-19 coverage…
