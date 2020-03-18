No load shedding expected on Thursday but Eskom won’t totally rule it out

The likelihood of load shedding is low on Thursday, but it seems that Eskom doesn’t feel comfortable tempting fate.

In an update on Wednesday, the utility announced that no load shedding is expected tomorrow, but “the power generation system remains constrained and vulnerable”.

#POWERALERT 1

Date: 18 March 2020 No loadshedding is expected tomorrow, but the possibility of loadshedding remains pic.twitter.com/4pznty2YEi — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) March 18, 2020

“During peak hours we are utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement supply, and may have to implement load shedding at short notice should the power generation system deteriorate,” it added in the update.

Overall, the outlook’s a lot more positive than last week’s Stage 4 drama after one of Koeberg’s units tripped and plunged the country into partial darkness.

Planned maintenance and unplanned breakdowns rendered 15.6 GW of Eskom’s installed capacity off the grid on Wednesday.

Feature image: rahul via Pexels