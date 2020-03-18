Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

No load shedding expected on Thursday but Eskom won’t totally rule it out

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Stage 4 eskom souith africa rahul pexels load shedding

The likelihood of load shedding is low on Thursday, but it seems that Eskom doesn’t feel comfortable tempting fate.

In an update on Wednesday, the utility announced that no load shedding is expected tomorrow, but “the power generation system remains constrained and vulnerable”.

“During peak hours we are utilising emergency generation reserves to supplement supply, and may have to implement load shedding at short notice should the power generation system deteriorate,” it added in the update.

Overall, the outlook’s a lot more positive than last week’s Stage 4 drama after one of Koeberg’s units tripped and plunged the country into partial darkness.

Planned maintenance and unplanned breakdowns rendered 15.6 GW of Eskom’s installed capacity off the grid on Wednesday.

Memeburn’s additional Eskom and load shedding coverage

For more articles related to Eskom’s power crisis, be sure to visit and bookmark our Eskom coverage.

Feature image: rahul via Pexels

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

