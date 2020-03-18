Watch celebs wash their hands in the most 2020 social challenge yet

He’s taught you how to make the perfect Beef Wellington, now Gordon Ramsey is teaching the world how to wash their hands. You know, in case you didn’t know how to do it.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Ramsey dons his gentle Hotel Hell voice, grabs the soap, and shows the world how to properly clean their mittens.

The clip’s also proving popular on Twitter, with more than 14 700 likes, and over 248 000 views on the social network.

One of the most important things during the #coronavirus pandemic is to wash your hands ! Here’s how I do it and remember to keep washing and stay safe out there….Please always follow the advice of your nation’s health authorities during these times. Thinking of everyone Gx pic.twitter.com/YMW7oCkGix — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) March 16, 2020

Why are celebrities washing their hands on camera?

This would be totally weird if it wasn’t March 2020, right?

Ramsey’s video is part of a social drive by the UK’s NHS to encourage citizens to practice better hygiene in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The global challenge was initially kick started earlier this week by the head of WHO himself Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under the hashtag #SafeHands.

He’s nominated a fair few members of the Twitterati to participate too.

There are several measures you can take to protect yourself from #COVID19. One of the most important ones is regular & safe hand hygiene. Here are the steps recommended by @WHO 👇

Show the 🌍 where and how you wash your hands. Join the WHO #SafeHands challenge! pic.twitter.com/5ElZyiyZun — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 13, 2020

Who else is involved?

Ramsey challenged Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton to do the same in what’s being labelled in the UK as the #NHSHandWashChallenge.

He’s obliged too. Hamilton’s clip received more than 500 000 views with 18 800 likes.

Coronavirus can make people nervous, but I want to reassure you all to stay calm. Don’t forget that handwashing is the most important thing you can do to protect yourself and others. For official NHS advice visit: https://t.co/zH7Ce2dRAw #coronavirus #COVID19 @NHSuk pic.twitter.com/Gr1SGRK5FE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) March 16, 2020

Users across the world are engaging in their respective challenges too.

You can find India’s minister of textiles Smriti Irani doing her thing here.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone’s clip has also gone viral in the country (pun wholly unintended) with more than 340 000 views.

Thank You @DrTedros, for nominating me for the #SafeHands Challenge!#COVID19 surely is an uphill health and public safety task, but all of us are in this fight together!I further nominate @rogerfederer,@Cristiano and @imVkohli to take up this challenge! #coronavirus #StaySafe https://t.co/45glSxXkqP pic.twitter.com/7s7R4pIrrL — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) March 17, 2020

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s clip received more than 708 000 views at the time of writing.

Speaking of goalkeepers, Man United legend Peter Schmeichel used hand sanitiser in his clip.

I’m taking on the WHO #SafeHands challenge in solidarity of all those affected by the coronavirus. Hand hygiene is key to keep ourselves and others protected. Spread the message, not the virus. pic.twitter.com/K7eGPhcDIv — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) March 13, 2020

Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger taught his dog Cherry how to wash her hands in what could be the best video of the lot. It garnered over 717 000 views at the time of writing.

We’ve also included a bonus clip, because it involves tiny horses.

I tried to do a hand-washing tutorial for Cherry but I think you guys will pay more attention. Be safe. Wash your hands. Listen to scientists and experts, not foreheads. Together, we can slow this down and protect each other. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/evDxVu6Etb — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 13, 2020

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

Seriously though, folks. Whether you own mini horses or not, wash your hands.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: WHO recommends frequently washing your hands as a preventative measure, Burst via Pexels