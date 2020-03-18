Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

Watch celebs wash their hands in the most 2020 social challenge yet

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
south africa coronavirus hand wash challenge

He’s taught you how to make the perfect Beef Wellington, now Gordon Ramsey is teaching the world how to wash their hands. You know, in case you didn’t know how to do it.

In a video posted to Twitter on Tuesday, Ramsey dons his gentle Hotel Hell voice, grabs the soap, and shows the world how to properly clean their mittens.

The clip’s also proving popular on Twitter, with more than 14 700 likes, and over 248 000 views on the social network.

Why are celebrities washing their hands on camera?

This would be totally weird if it wasn’t March 2020, right?

Ramsey’s video is part of a social drive by the UK’s NHS to encourage citizens to practice better hygiene in the face of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The global challenge was initially kick started earlier this week by the head of WHO himself Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus under the hashtag #SafeHands.

He’s nominated a fair few members of the Twitterati to participate too.

Who else is involved?

Ramsey challenged Formula 1 racing driver Lewis Hamilton to do the same in what’s being labelled in the UK as the #NHSHandWashChallenge.

He’s obliged too. Hamilton’s clip received more than 500 000 views with 18 800 likes.

 

Users across the world are engaging in their respective challenges too.

You can find India’s minister of textiles Smriti Irani doing her thing here.

Indian actress Deepika Padukone’s clip has also gone viral in the country (pun wholly unintended) with more than 340 000 views.

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s clip received more than 708 000 views at the time of writing.

Speaking of goalkeepers, Man United legend Peter Schmeichel used hand sanitiser in his clip.

Former governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger taught his dog Cherry how to wash her hands in what could be the best video of the lot. It garnered over 717 000 views at the time of writing.

We’ve also included a bonus clip, because it involves tiny horses.

Seriously though, folks. Whether you own mini horses or not, wash your hands.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: WHO recommends frequently washing your hands as a preventative measure, Burst via Pexels

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

