Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
WhatsApp

WhatsApp debuts a COVID-19 info hub for its two billion users

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
WhatsApp

In a move that’ll benefit its billions of users, WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new information hub for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in collaboration with the likes of WHO, the hub details some simple but key COVID-19 pandemic info.

Topics include preventing the spread of rumours, choosing reliable info sources, and the wonders or remote work using the chat app.

WhatsApp is now used by more than two billion people, and has become a prime means of communication in the likes of Europe, South America and South Africa.

It’s therefore pretty important for the company, and its owner Facebook, to quell misinformation especially during this pandemic.

To this end, WhatsApp’s also donating a million dollars to Poynter’s fake news-fighting IFCN, which will go towards fighting COVID-19 misinformation online .

Find WhatsApp’s COVID-19 hub here.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
contactless deliveries markus spiske unsplash
Prepare for ‘contactless deliveries’ in South Africa during the COVID-19 pandemic
Ecommerce 19 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.