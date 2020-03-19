In a move that’ll benefit its billions of users, WhatsApp on Wednesday announced a new information hub for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launched in collaboration with the likes of WHO, the hub details some simple but key COVID-19 pandemic info.

Topics include preventing the spread of rumours, choosing reliable info sources, and the wonders or remote work using the chat app.

WhatsApp is now used by more than two billion people, and has become a prime means of communication in the likes of Europe, South America and South Africa.

It’s therefore pretty important for the company, and its owner Facebook, to quell misinformation especially during this pandemic.

To this end, WhatsApp’s also donating a million dollars to Poynter’s fake news-fighting IFCN, which will go towards fighting COVID-19 misinformation online .

Find WhatsApp’s COVID-19 hub here.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn