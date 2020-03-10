Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

The Stage 4 load shedding nightmare continues on Wednesday thanks to Koeberg

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
eskom stage 4 load shedding

We thought Eskom’s week couldn’t get any worse, but then Tuesday came along. The utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding in a snap decision on Tuesday and will continue at this stage until 11pm, briefly switching to Stage 2 for the remainder of the night.

Stage 4 will return from 9am on Wednesday.

Koeberg fault brings SA to its knees

The utility was forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding just 10 minutes after issuing an emergency update on Tuesday after one of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s two units tripped.

This decreased the utility’s available output by 930MW — effectively a full load shedding stage.

Koeberg was the latest generating unit to trip this week after Eskom lost seven over the weekend across four different power stations.

In a later release issued on Tuesday evening, Eskom confirmed that Koeberg Unit 1 had been disconnected from the grid, and that its seawater circulating pump was damaged.

“It is expected that repairs will take a number of days before the unit can be brought back into operation,” said Eskom.

Stage 4 load shedding returns after three months

Stage 4 load shedding last made an appearance on 9 December 2019, when Eskom was also crippled by a number of plant breakdowns.

And we probably needn’t remind you of what happened later that day. Stage 6 was implemented for the first time in the country’s history after a major fault at Medupi.

Memeburn’s additional Eskom and load shedding coverage

For full coverage of Eskom’s power crisis, bookmark our Eskom coverage.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

