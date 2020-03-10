We thought Eskom’s week couldn’t get any worse, but then Tuesday came along. The utility implemented Stage 4 load shedding in a snap decision on Tuesday and will continue at this stage until 11pm, briefly switching to Stage 2 for the remainder of the night.

Stage 4 will return from 9am on Wednesday.

Koeberg fault brings SA to its knees

The utility was forced to implement Stage 4 load shedding just 10 minutes after issuing an emergency update on Tuesday after one of Koeberg Nuclear Power Station’s two units tripped.

This decreased the utility’s available output by 930MW — effectively a full load shedding stage.

Koeberg was the latest generating unit to trip this week after Eskom lost seven over the weekend across four different power stations.

In a later release issued on Tuesday evening, Eskom confirmed that Koeberg Unit 1 had been disconnected from the grid, and that its seawater circulating pump was damaged.

“It is expected that repairs will take a number of days before the unit can be brought back into operation,” said Eskom.

Stage 4 load shedding returns after three months

Stage 4 load shedding last made an appearance on 9 December 2019, when Eskom was also crippled by a number of plant breakdowns.

And we probably needn’t remind you of what happened later that day. Stage 6 was implemented for the first time in the country’s history after a major fault at Medupi.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn