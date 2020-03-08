Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Monday, says Eskom

Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Monday after a nightmare weekend for the power utility.

After losing seven generating units across four power stations on Sunday, load shedding looked inevitable. But after “hard work and dedication, with a clear focus to understand what went wrong”, the utility recovered four units.

However, by Sunday evening, it was unable to recover the units necessary to avert load shedding for the week ahead.

It now believes that load shedding will be likely until Thursday, bringing the utility’s fortnight-long load shedding-free run to an abrupt end.

Stage 1 load shedding will begin at 9am, ending at 11pm on Monday.

