Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Infrastructure

Stage 1 load shedding will be implemented on Monday, says Eskom

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
eskom load shedding

Eskom will implement Stage 1 load shedding on Monday after a nightmare weekend for the power utility.

After losing seven generating units across four power stations on Sunday, load shedding looked inevitable. But after “hard work and dedication, with a clear focus to understand what went wrong”, the utility recovered four units.

However, by Sunday evening, it was unable to recover the units necessary to avert load shedding for the week ahead.

It now believes that load shedding will be likely until Thursday, bringing the utility’s fortnight-long load shedding-free run to an abrupt end.

Stage 1 load shedding will begin at 9am, ending at 11pm on Monday.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource, especially if there is load shedding on Thursday.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Shopping for a power bank?

Require pocket power instead? We take a look at five power banks currently on sale in South Africa for under R200.

Feature image: AP X 90 via Unsplash

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Reduce the drop-out rate in South Africa’s higher education institutions with digital transformation [Sponsored]
Sponsored 9 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.