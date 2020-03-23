Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Cape Town closes all beaches across the city amid COVID-19 pandemic

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
cape town beach covid 19

The City of Cape Town will close all beaches in the Mother City from Tuesday 24 March to discourage people from gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the statement written by Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, the beaches around the city have seen an up tick in visitors last week, largely thanks to the closure of schools and other public facilities.

“Until further notice, beaches along Cape Town’s coastline will be closed for all activities be it on the beach itself or in the water,” he said.

“Thus, as from tomorrow the following are prohibited: swimming, surfing, kite-surfing, kayaking, recreational fishing, and any other beach or water-based activity.”

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented period that calls for greater awareness and interventions.”

Plato noted that lifeguards will assist law enforcement personnel who will be deployed to the beach. The Shark Spotter programme will also be halted.

The statement did not mention what penalties will be applied for those who disobey the orders.

Read Plato’s full statement on Facebook.

Memeburn’s rolling COVID-19 coronavirus coverage

For more details on the COVID-19 outbreak, including breaking news, reliable sources to follow, online information and courses, and more, bookmark our coronavirus hub here.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
eskom load shedding stimulus package cyril ramaphosa south africa itu pictures flickr cc by
South Africa’s on lockdown, but praise rings out to Cyril Ramaphosa
News 23 Mar 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.