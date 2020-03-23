Cape Town closes all beaches across the city amid COVID-19 pandemic

The City of Cape Town will close all beaches in the Mother City from Tuesday 24 March to discourage people from gathering amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

We will be closing beaches as from tomorrow, 24 March 2020, to assist our residents with respecting the National Government’s call for social distancing. Read the full statement from Executive Mayor Dan Plato: https://t.co/d2hv7IyMFp #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/I3Lut3I700 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) March 23, 2020

According to the statement written by Cape Town mayor Dan Plato, the beaches around the city have seen an up tick in visitors last week, largely thanks to the closure of schools and other public facilities.

“Until further notice, beaches along Cape Town’s coastline will be closed for all activities be it on the beach itself or in the water,” he said.

“Thus, as from tomorrow the following are prohibited: swimming, surfing, kite-surfing, kayaking, recreational fishing, and any other beach or water-based activity.”

“We are in the midst of an unprecedented period that calls for greater awareness and interventions.”

Plato noted that lifeguards will assist law enforcement personnel who will be deployed to the beach. The Shark Spotter programme will also be halted.

The statement did not mention what penalties will be applied for those who disobey the orders.

Read Plato’s full statement on Facebook.

