Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
News

Pick n Pay to introduce a pensioners’ shopping hour on Wednesdays

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
pick n pay logo

Pick n Pay will give pensioners an additional shopping hour every Wednesday, the company announced on Tuesday.

Beginning on 18 March, the initiative ensures that people over the age of 65 are given a full hour prior to the official opening of Pick n Pay stores to enter and shop. That’s between 7am and 8am.

According to John Bradshaw, Pick n Pay’s marketing executive, the initiative was a suggestion made by the retailer’s online community.

The additional hour is also to ensure the “well-being” of the company’s customers by minimising older citizens’ contact with others.

“We know that the Coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible,” added Bradshaw.

“This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.