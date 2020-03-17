Pick n Pay to introduce a pensioners’ shopping hour on Wednesdays

Pick n Pay will give pensioners an additional shopping hour every Wednesday, the company announced on Tuesday.

Beginning on 18 March, the initiative ensures that people over the age of 65 are given a full hour prior to the official opening of Pick n Pay stores to enter and shop. That’s between 7am and 8am.

According to John Bradshaw, Pick n Pay’s marketing executive, the initiative was a suggestion made by the retailer’s online community.

The additional hour is also to ensure the “well-being” of the company’s customers by minimising older citizens’ contact with others.

“We know that the Coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible,” added Bradshaw.

“This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn