These are the confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in South Africa

The first confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus case in South Africa was identified on 5 March. Just over a week later, more than 20 people since have tested positive.

The frequency of announcements can be dizzying. And while the Government is doing an excellent job releasing info to the public, that info can be difficult to find on its website.

To this end, we’ve compiled this piece, an article that lists the incoming confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa as they’re announced by government.

Below you’ll find each currently known case arranged in reverse chronological order categorised by province. Included is the date of the confirmation, a link to the government announcement, as well as other specific data given by the Department of Health.

Article last updated: 2pm, Friday 13 March.

Total coronavirus cases in South Africa: 24

The confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus cases in South Africa

Confirmed on Thurs 5 March:

KZN: 38-year-old male, travelled from Italy. Returned to SA on 1 March.

Confirmed on Sat 7 March:

Gauteng: 39-year-old female, travelled from Italy. Returned to SA on 1 March.

Confirmed on Sun 8 March:

KZN: Wife of first case, travelled from Italy. Returned to SA on 1 March.

Confirmed on Monday 9 March:

KZN: Four patients confirmed, travelled from Italy. Returned to SA on 1 March.

Confirmed on Wed 11 March:

Gauteng: 33-year-old female, travelled from Italy. Returned to SA on 1 March.

Gauteng: 34-year-old male, travelled from Germaley. Returned to South Africa on 9 March.

Gauteng: 33-year-old female, travelled from Germaley. Returned to South Africa on 9 March.

Gauteng: 57-year-old male, travelled from Austria and Italy. Returned to SA on 9 March.

Western Cape: 36-year-old male, travelled from multiple countries including Germaley, Austria, Switzerland and Turkey. Returned to SA on 9 March.

KZN: 40-year-old male, travelled to Portugal. Returned on 7 March.

Confirmed on Thurs 12 March:

KZN: 38-year-old male, lives in Turkey but visited family in SA. Travelled from UK. Returned on 7 March.

Mpumalanga: 27-year-old female, travelled from US. Returned to SA on 7 March.

Gauteng: 43-year-old male, travelled from New York via Dubai. Returned to SA on 8 March.

(*) See note about the Free State case in the Additional Info section below.

Confirmed on Fri 13 March:

Gauteng: 39-year-old female, travelled from Swizerland and Austria.

Gauteng: 50-year-old male, travelled from Austria.

Gauteng: 21-year-old female, travelled from Italy.

Gauteng: 51-year-old male, travelled from Switzerland.

KZN: 79-year-old male, travelled from Greece and Italy.

KZN: 52-year-old male, travelled from Switzerland.

Western Cape: 50-year-old male, travelled from Switzerland and Austria.

Western Cape: 46-year-old male, travelled to Italy.

Additional info:

Health Minister Dr. Zweli Mkhize on Friday announced that there “are more positive results that have come out”.

All current cases in South Africa have travelled from a European or North American country.

So far, no locally transmitted cases have been confirmed.

(*) The case that was identified on 12 March in the Free State has actually tested negative for COVID-19. It was previously mentioned by Government as the first locally-transmitted case.

Provincial breakdown:

KZN: 10

Gauteng: 10

Western Cape: 3

Mpumalanga: 1

