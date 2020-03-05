Burn Media Sites
Bio & Health Tech

South Africa reports its first case of COVID-19 coronavirus

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
new coronavirus twitter

It’s official. South Africa has just logged its first COVID-19 coronavirus case in Kwazulu-Natal. In a statement on Thursday, the ministry of health confirmed that a 38-year-old man who returned from a trip to Italy tested positive for the virus. He was part of a group of 10.

Italy is Europe’s hardest hit nation with more than 3000 identified cases at the time of writing.

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat and a cough,” the department said in a statement.

“The practice nurse took swabs and delivered it to the lab. The patient has been self-isolating since March 3.”

The NICD also issued a statement, noting that this is not a “failure” of South Africa’s health systems, but a “success”.

Globally, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases is nearing the 100 000 mark.

South Africa’s first case pushes the total known cases in Africa to 22. All cases remain ongoing. No recoveries or deaths have been reported on the continent as yet.

Algeria remains the African country hardest hit by the virus with 12 cases.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

