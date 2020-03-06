Burn Media Sites
Infrastructure

‘No load shedding currently expected’ this weekend, says Eskom

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
load shedding on thursday candle eskom, load shedding on monday

Eskom on Friday announced that load shedding is not expected to be implemented this weekend, pushing its current load shedding-free streak to two weeks.

The utility tweeted a statement Friday morning noting that although the generation system remains “constrained” that there’s currently no need to cut power to citizens.

Unplanned breakdowns, at 7am this morning, stood at 10 728 MW. Planned maintenance rendered 4.7 GW offline.

Earlier this week, when the utility warned that load shedding seemed more likely, Eskom admitted that it was using its emergency resources — pumped storage and diesel — to meet demand.

When is your city or municipality load shedding?

We’ve compiled a list of schedules for the country’s largest cities and municipalities right here. Be sure to bookmark this little resource, especially if there is load shedding on Thursday.

Best UPS units in South Africa

If you need a battery backup to get you through the dark, we take a look at some of the highest used-rated UPS units on sale in South Africa. Peruse the article here.

Shopping for a power bank?

Require pocket power instead? We take a look at five power banks currently on sale in South Africa for under R200.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

News

