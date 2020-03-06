‘No load shedding currently expected’ this weekend, says Eskom

Eskom on Friday announced that load shedding is not expected to be implemented this weekend, pushing its current load shedding-free streak to two weeks.

The utility tweeted a statement Friday morning noting that although the generation system remains “constrained” that there’s currently no need to cut power to citizens.

Unplanned breakdowns, at 7am this morning, stood at 10 728 MW. Planned maintenance rendered 4.7 GW offline.

Earlier this week, when the utility warned that load shedding seemed more likely, Eskom admitted that it was using its emergency resources — pumped storage and diesel — to meet demand.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn