Netflix adds ‘Screen Lock’ option to prevent accidental touches on Android

By Andy Walker
Netflix

Netflix has made accidental touches a thing of the past by adding a “screen lock” option to playing video.

Spotted by 9t05Google, the streaming service’s Android app now includes an option to lock all controls while viewing, preventing accidental forwards or pauses.

Activating the setting removes the UI, leaving users with nothing but video and the “Screen Lock” icon when the screen is touched.

To deactivate the lock, you’ll need to tap on the lock icon twice.

It’s a welcome feature especially on the large thin-bezel smartphones of 2020 that make it awfully easy to accidentally hit pause, or, heaven forbid, seek 40 minutes ahead.

It’s also something you’ve probably seen on video playing apps like VLC too.

The feature’s currently available on Android.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

