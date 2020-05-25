Burn Media Sites
MTN debuts EveryDayGigs rolling data bundles in SA

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
mtn logo mtnapp

MTN is dropping its data prices in South Africa a tad further, albeit with a slight caveat, with its new EveryDayGigs packages.

Announced on Monday, the basic package allows MTN subscribers to purchase 1GB of data for R29.

Other packages are valid for longer periods of time, renewing the 1GB (or 2GB) of data across a week or a month. The daily data is valid for a day and expires a minute before midnight.

“Developed specifically to cater for customer’s daily data usage needs and affordability constraints, MTN’s EverydayGigs is an easy, hassle-free and cost-effective data solution that guarantees daily connectivity for MTN customers,” the company said.

A run down of all the offers available can be found below.

mtn everydaygigs

MTN customers can buy EverydayGigs from the MTN USSD menu *136*2# or the MyMTNoffers menu*142#, as well as from MTN stores or sales agents across regions,” the network added.

Feature image: MTN

