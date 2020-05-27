Burn Media Sites
Twitter

Trump rages at Twitter after social network fact-checks tweet

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
donald trump twitter fact check

Twitter on Tuesday fact-checked tweets made by US President Donald Trump regarding mail-in ballots.

In the tweets, Trump dismisses the idea that in-mail ballots would be “anything less than substantially fraudulent”.

“Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed,” Trump continued.

But in a surprise move, Twitter placed a fact-check box below Trump’s tweet with a link to alternative sources on the site headlined by a CNN Politics report.

The box reads, complete with an exclamation point prefix, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots”.

It’s the first time the social network has moderated any of Trump’s tweets.

Twitter spokeswoman Katie Rosborough told the Washington Post believed the posts contained “potentially misleading information about voting processes”.

Of course, Trump wasn’t happy about it.

“Twitter is completely stifling FREE SPEECH, and I, as President, will not allow it to happen!” he said, complete with markup.

Twitter’s move comes after it announced more firm action on “harmfully misleading” tweets, even by influential politicians.

Feature image: screenshot, Twitter

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

