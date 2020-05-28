Netflix experimenting with ‘partial download’ playback feature

Netflix’s offline downloads has always been the app’s best feature, but it’s a pain to download an entire episode or movie especially if you’re travelling, on mobile data, or use a sketchy WiFi connection.

According to an APK teadown by XDA-Developers, Netflix will soon allow users to watch downloads that have only partially downloaded.

This means you won’t have to complete the download before digging in to a show. And should you reach the limit of what has downloaded already, Netflix will prompt to to either download the rest or continue streaming using data or WiFi if available.

The feature’s not available in the stable app just yet, but does have evidence of status message strings within the APK.

It’s not clear when the feature will be made available.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn