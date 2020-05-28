Burn Media Sites
Netflix experimenting with ‘partial download’ playback feature

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Netflix

Netflix’s offline downloads has always been the app’s best feature, but it’s a pain to download an entire episode or movie especially if you’re travelling, on mobile data, or use a sketchy WiFi connection.

According to an APK teadown by XDA-Developers, Netflix will soon allow users to watch downloads that have only partially downloaded.

This means you won’t have to complete the download before digging in to a show. And should you reach the limit of what has downloaded already, Netflix will prompt to to either download the rest or continue streaming using data or WiFi if available.

The feature’s not available in the stable app just yet, but does have evidence of status message strings within the APK.

It’s not clear when the feature will be made available.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

