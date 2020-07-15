Tech tools that help you donate online or remotely

With social distancing and social challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, technology’s role in helping you donate online to those in need has never been more apparent or needed.

From crowdfunding websites to donation by SMS, there are a variety of ways you can donate money online or remotely.

Meanwhile, tools like digital wallets and social media make fundraising easier for NGOs with limited resources.

Alcatel suggests some ways that mobile technology can help connect donors and charitable causes…

Crowdfunding websites to donate online

Online crowdfunding platforms let users contribute to a particular cause with the hopes of it reaching its funding goal. These platforms harness the power of numbers — with many smaller donations adding up.

South African crowdfunding platforms include Givengain, Thundafund, and Backabuddy.

According to Alcatel, one benefit of these sites is the opportunity to make a difference for an individual. For example, some campaigns help people who can’t afford an educational opportunity or a surgical procedure.

Donations via text

Sometimes donating is as simple as sending a text message.

You can set up a once-off or recurring donation for South African organisations by using their SMS donation line.

The amount is deducted from your airtime or reflected on your monthly bill.

Donate to mobile wallets

You don’t only have the option to use a traditional EFT to donate to a cause. There is now a range of payment options to choose from, including instant EFTs, card payments, and mobile wallets.

Meanwhile, cashless payment apps like Zapper, Masterpass, or SnapScan, let you scan a QR code to make a payment.

Charities like Afrika Tikkun and Gift of the Givers offer these sorts of donation methods.

Meanwhile, PayFast also has a list of verified charities in South Africa. You can search for a cause that you are passionate about and easily donate from the website.

NGOs and charities on social media

One of the easiest and cheapest ways for charities and NPOs to connect with donors is through social media. With lockdown, these organisations have also needed to increasingly appeal for help from online communities.

Alcatel recommends following your favourite organisation or cause on social media to keep up-to-date. Sharing their appeals with others on social media can also help.

Article supplied by Alcatel.

Feature image: iStock, supplied by Alcatel