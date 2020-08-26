Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Google

Google announces new features to manage your Chrome tabs

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
google chrome tabs organise

Google has announced several improvements to tab organisation in Chrome, including faster tabs and collapsible tab groups.

These improvements should make it easier for those who are guilty of leaving dozens of tabs open as they multitask and browse the web.

According to Google, tabs will now load 10% faster due to under-the-hood improvements to their performance.

Meanwhile, users will also be able to preview tabs before clicking on them. Hovering over a tab will show a thumbnail of its contents.

With tab groups, users will be able to assign topics or tasks to tabs. They can then collapse these groups when they’re not using them, and expand them when they want to view them again.

chrome tabs groups

Another really useful feature coming to Chrome is the ability to fill out PDF forms in Chrome.

Finally, for Android, Google is helping users switch to already-open tabs in Chrome.

“Rolling out on Android in this release, when you start typing a page title into the address bar, you’ll see a suggestion to switch to that tab if you already have it open,” Google says.

android switch to open chrome tabs

Google hasn’t given a specific timeline for each feature. Some will roll out in the newest version of the browser, while others will first be tested in the Beta version of Chrome.

You can read more about the upcoming Chrome tabs improvements in Google’s blog post on the topic.

Feature image: Google

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.