Android 11 launches: Some of the new features to look forward to

On 8 September Google launched the latest version of its mobile operating system — Android 11. So what are some of the biggest changes the new version will bring to smartphones?

We’ve rounded up a few of the coolest new tools that Google outlined in its Android 11 launch blog.

While the new OS will initially roll out to select Pixel, OnePlus, Xiaomi, OPPO, and realme smartphones, Android 11 will arrive on more devices in the coming months.

Smartphones with stock Android, like Nokia smartphones, will also likely receive the update sooner than smartphones that use a skinned/branded version of the OS.

Android 11 productivity and multitasking features

Android 11 has a few new multitasking and productivity features that will enhance the Android user experience.

This includes a dedicated space for messaging apps in the notifications section — prioritising conversations from important contacts.

The new version of Android also introduces multitasking bubbles for messaging apps — similar to the Facebook Messenger chat bubble.

Android 11 also brings built-in screen recording. This means you no longer have to download a third-party app to record what’s happening on your device’s screen.

New IoT features

The latest Android version brings new media controls and smart device controls to smartphones.

Users will be able to long-press the power button on their smartphone to access all their connected smart devices.

You can then control these devices, such as turning them on or off, without needing to switch between different smart home apps.

In terms of media controls, the new Android version introduces device switching while your media is playing.

For example, while playing music, you will be able to easily switch from your headphones to a speaker without needing to pause.

Android 11 privacy and data controls

One of the best new privacy and data control features for Android 11 is the auto-reset for permissions of unused apps.

This prevents an old app you’ve forgotten about from still being able to access your current data. The reset does include a notification, so you can choose to re-enable permissions.

You will also be able to grant single-use access for your microphone, camera, or location. This allows an app to access these permissions once only.

As a result, you will have to worry less about apps continuing to access this hardware and information when you’re not aware.

You can find out more about the new version of Android on the Android website.

Feature image: Google