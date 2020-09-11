Capitec trends as users flag irregular transactions

Capitec is the latest company to trend on social media as users flagged irregular transactions — with some occurring in the middle on the night.

The bank confirmed the issue on Friday morning.

According to Capitec, the charges are due to a technical issue between it and another bank.

The issue resulted in Capitec clients who used the other bank’s card machines to have their bank accounts deducted twice.

We are aware of a technical issue between us & another bank that has caused Capitec clients who transacted on this bank’s card machines to be double deducted. Our IT team is working to rectify the issue. The transactions will be reversed within the next 24 hours. — Capitec (@CapitecBankSA) September 11, 2020

The bank’s IT teams are working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, it will reverse the faulty transactions within 24 hours.

The company added that affected customers will receive an SMS.

However, many affected customers are already aware due to the notifications they received on their smartphones.

Twitter users flagged the transactions and shared them on the social network — resulting in #Capitec becoming the top trend locally.

Meanwhile, others shared memes and reactions to the issue.

I can't even be part of the #Capitec conversations coz I don't have a tiny cent in my Capitec account. 🌚 pic.twitter.com/qZQPgCtAde — Ex Kaizer Chiefs fan. 🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️🚶‍♂️ (@nay_stuurman) September 11, 2020

Apparently I bought food worth R95 at Checkers 2am in the morning

Please I want my money back before 10 #Capitecbank #capitec pic.twitter.com/KpucTO1mCQ — Melusi (@Melusiiiii) September 11, 2020

What's this fuss with Capitec so early in the morning 🤷

Just went to my Capitec App mna 👀 & everything is fine, I still my R0.00 kanti what happened guys 🤷#capitec pic.twitter.com/UjpzC6Vv1F — Odwa Goduka ® (@odwa_goduka) September 11, 2020

#capitec is teaching yall a good lesson keep your balance 0.00 like the rest of us si stress free pic.twitter.com/AYGtHk74Tv — ThisCountryIsOutofOrder. (@chris_zakwe) September 11, 2020

Despite the humorous takes on social media, the issue has drained the bank accounts of cash-strapped consumers.

If you’re worried about a possible faulty transaction, you should make sure to check your balance.

You can also follow updates from the bank on its Twitter account.

Feature image: Capitec

