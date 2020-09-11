Burn Media Sites
News

Capitec trends as users flag irregular transactions

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
capitec logo

Capitec is the latest company to trend on social media as users flagged irregular transactions — with some occurring in the middle on the night.

The bank confirmed the issue on Friday morning.

According to Capitec, the charges are due to a technical issue between it and another bank.

The issue resulted in Capitec clients who used the other bank’s card machines to have their bank accounts deducted twice.

The bank’s IT teams are working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, it will reverse the faulty transactions within 24 hours.

The company added that affected customers will receive an SMS.

However, many affected customers are already aware due to the notifications they received on their smartphones.

Twitter users flagged the transactions and shared them on the social network — resulting in #Capitec becoming the top trend locally.

Meanwhile, others shared memes and reactions to the issue.

Despite the humorous takes on social media, the issue has drained the bank accounts of cash-strapped consumers.

If you’re worried about a possible faulty transaction, you should make sure to check your balance.

You can also follow updates from the bank on its Twitter account.

Feature image: Capitec

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

