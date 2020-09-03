Can you spot a deepfake? Online quiz tests your skills

In conjunction with its new tool to help spot deepfake videos, Microsoft has also launched a quiz to test your skills spotting the fake AI-generated media.

The quiz was released alongside the announcement of Microsoft Video Authenticator — a tool that can assess the likelihood that a video is fake.

What are deepfakes?

In case you’re not sure what they are, deepfakes are fake videos and media created using AI. These videos can superimpose a person’s face onto another person’s body, or create a completely fake video of a person from scratch. Deepfakes have also extended to audio, with the ability to create statements using a person’s voice.

There are also photo deepfakes. which are among the most convincing type out there. For example, ThisPersonDoesNotExist.com shows just how convincing AI-generated pictures can be. AI generates all of the faces on the site — with none of the subjects being real people.

With so much disinformation out there, people are rightly worried about deepfakes. These false videos could have major effects on the spread of fake news.

And with the AI that creates deepfakes becoming more sophisticated, tech companies are looking for ways to spot them.

Deepfake quiz: can you spot one?

While the quiz is aimed at US voters, anyone can test their ability to spot this AI-generated media.

Microsoft made the quiz available on SpotDeepfakes.org.

To test yourself, you’ll first need to answer a few questions on deepfakes. This seems to be to raise awareness around the technology.

It then shows examples of real versus fake images and videos, asking the user to identify which is real.

Not all the questions ask you to spot which item is a deepfake. Your final score reflects your overall awareness around the technology, as well as your ability to spot deepfakes.

If you want to test your knowledge, check out the quiz on SpotDeepfakes.org.

Hopefully, more websites will feature quizzes like these in future.

Feature image: Screenshot/SpotDeepfakes.org