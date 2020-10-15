Burn Media Sites
Industry News

Zoom Phone to launch for South Africa next week

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
zoom phone

Zoom is rolling out its Zoom Phone service in more countries in the next few weeks, with South Africa set to receive access next week.

The announcement was made in a Zoom company blog post.

“Zoom Phone now offers telephone numbers to 42 countries and territories, with more being added soon, including South Africa to be added next week,” the post says.

But what exactly does this service do?

What to know about Zoom Phone

Zoom Phone is a cloud-based phone solution for businesses that is aimed at giving access to a communications infrastructure that employees can manage remotely.

The service also includes management features such as interactive voice response (IVR), setting up a receptionist pool, and sales call monitoring.

Zoom also plans to add spam detection and blocking in a future update.

While employees can access Zoom Phone using their personal mobile devices, they can also set availability hours to prevent work calls coming through when they’re off the clock.

You can find out more about the service on the Zoom Phone website.

Unlike the main Zoom app, the service is not free and is aimed at businesses. However, the service integrates with the main Zoom software.

Feature image: Zoom

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

