Fleets: Twitter launches its disappearing tweets feature

Ashleigh Klein
By Ashleigh Klein
twitter logo laptop hack

Twitter has launched its latest feature — Fleets — which brings disappearing tweets to the social media platform. Twitter joins other platforms like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Instagram that implement disappearing messages and updates in some form or another.

Announced on Twitter and on its company blog, the feature allows users to send tweets that disappear after 24 hours. According to the company, the feature aims to take some of the pressure off of tweeting.

“Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes,” Twitter says.

With Fleets, random, “fleeting” thoughts and opinions are shared on Twitter, which then disappear after 24 hours.

Twitter says that following a testing phase, users were more at ease with sharing and engaging in conversations with others.

How to share Fleets on Twitter

To share a Tweet as a Fleet, users can browse for a Tweet, tap the Share button, and select the Share in a Fleet option. You can personalise it to suit your mood, and select the Fleet button to share.

Your Fleets will be visible to your followers on top of their timelines and also from your Twitter profile.

Similar to Instagram Stories, your followers can respond to your disappearing tweets via Direct Message (DM). Twitter notes that Fleets are not open to retweets, like, or public replies.

The Fleet feature is rolling out globally on the Twitter mobile app over the coming days. To further understand how Fleets work, you can visit Twitter’s dedicated Fleet support page for more information.

Feature image: MORAN on Unsplash 

News

