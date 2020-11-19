Here are the most common passwords of 2020

The year is 2020 and apparently people are still using passwords like “123456”, according to the latest list of the most common passwords from NordPass.

While using “password” or “12354” is considered more of a meme than an actual password that people use nowadays, Nord’s list proves otherwise.

NordPass published a list of the 200 worst passwords of 2020, along with details on how many times the password has been used and exposed. The website also included rank changes from the previous year and the time it takes to crack the particular password.

So what did the results show?

The top password for the year was “123456”. In second place, things weren’t much better with “123456789”.

The actual word “password” landed in fourth place, while “12345” showed up in eighth place.

Meanwhile, new additions to this year’s top ten most common passwords were “picture1” and “senha”.

The most common and worst passwords of 2020

The list ranks passwords according to how common they are — a metric that also essentially measures how bad they are since a good password by definition is unique and complex.

Passwords that made it into the top 20 were exposed millions of times in breaches, and shared by thousands (if not millions) of users.

Even passwords that users may have thought were relatively unique to them ended up on the list. For example, “aaron431” was used by over 90 000 users, landing it at number 18 on the list.

Old favourites such as “qwerty” and “abc123” also appeared on the list.

You can see the 20 most common passwords of 2020, and how long it takes to crack them, below:

123456 – less than a second to crack 123456789 – less than a second to crack picture1 – three hours to crack password – less than a second to crack 12345678- less than a second to crack 111111 – less than a second to crack 123123 – less than a second to crack 12345 – less than a second to crack 1234567890 – less than a second to crack senha – 10 seconds to crack 1234567 – less than a second to crack qwerty – less than a second to crack abc123 – less than a second to crack Million2 – three hours to crack 000000 – less than a second to crack 1234 – less than a second to crack iloveyou – less than a second to crack aaron431 – three hours to crack password1 – less than a second to crack qqww1122 – 52 minutes to crack

To see the full list, visit the NordPass website.

Feature image: Steve Halama on Unsplash

