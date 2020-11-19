Burn Media Sites
Humour

Here are the most common passwords of 2020

Megan Ellis
hacked laptop cybercrime passwords

The year is 2020 and apparently people are still using passwords like “123456”, according to the latest list of the most common passwords from NordPass.

While using “password” or “12354” is considered more of a meme than an actual password that people use nowadays, Nord’s list proves otherwise.

NordPass published a list of the 200 worst passwords of 2020, along with details on how many times the password has been used and exposed. The website also included rank changes from the previous year and the time it takes to crack the particular password.

So what did the results show?

The top password for the year was “123456”. In second place, things weren’t much better with “123456789”.

The actual word “password” landed in fourth place, while “12345” showed up in eighth place.

Meanwhile, new additions to this year’s top ten most common passwords were “picture1” and “senha”.

The most common and worst passwords of 2020

The list ranks passwords according to how common they are — a metric that also essentially measures how bad they are since a good password by definition is unique and complex.

Passwords that made it into the top 20 were exposed millions of times in breaches, and shared by thousands (if not millions) of users.

Even passwords that users may have thought were relatively unique to them ended up on the list. For example, “aaron431” was used by over 90 000 users, landing it at number 18 on the list.

Old favourites such as “qwerty” and “abc123” also appeared on the list.

You can see the 20 most common passwords of 2020, and how long it takes to crack them, below:

  1. 123456 – less than a second to crack
  2. 123456789 – less than a second to crack
  3. picture1 – three hours to crack
  4. password – less than a second to crack
  5. 12345678- less than a second to crack
  6. 111111 – less than a second to crack
  7. 123123 – less than a second to crack
  8. 12345 – less than a second to crack
  9. 1234567890 – less than a second to crack
  10. senha – 10 seconds to crack
  11. 1234567 – less than a second to crack
  12. qwerty – less than a second to crack
  13. abc123 – less than a second to crack
  14. Million2 – three hours to crack
  15. 000000 – less than a second to crack
  16. 1234 – less than a second to crack
  17.  iloveyou – less than a second to crack
  18. aaron431 – three hours to crack
  19. password1 – less than a second to crack
  20. qqww1122 – 52 minutes to crack

To see the full list, visit the NordPass website.

Feature image: Steve Halama on Unsplash

Read more: Kaspersky finds worrying trends for South Africans’ passwords

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

