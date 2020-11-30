Huawei Pay digital wallet launching in South Africa [Sponsored]

Knowing how integral your phone is to every aspect of your life, Huawei has now taken that convenience a step further with Huawei Pay, their mobile payment service.

Who can imagine a life without their mobile phone? They are our constant companions, ensuring we stay in touch, informed, and entertained.

They also help us manage our daily lives, with calendar and notepad functions, as well as food delivery and banking apps.

South Africans will also be able to enjoy the convenience of Huawei Pay with the local launch of the payment solution this week.

“We are proud to launch Huawei Pay in South Africa in partnership with Zapper. With Huawei Pay, you add your bank cards to the app and then pay in stores simply by scanning the Zapper QR Payment Code on the bill when you check out,” Likun Zhao, Vice President at Huawei Consumer Business Group for Southern Africa, says.

“All local debit and credit cards from all local banks are supported. It’s a simple and convenient payment solution that we know will make the lives of South African consumers easier.”

Brett White, CEO of Zapper notes, “Huawei is a favourite among a large portion of smartphone owners in South Africa and equipping them with access to Zapper’s scan-to-pay platform will empower them to make fast, safe payments across the country.”

“We are in the business of facilitating transactions and by putting the Zapper solution in the hands of millions of South African consumers, many more merchants can now also confidently offer cashless transactions. It is clear this partnership is a win for the local mobile payments market and we look forward to continued innovation together,” White adds.

What is Huawei Pay?

Huawei Pay is a digital wallet that helps you buy everything from your groceries at your local supermarket to your guilty pleasures at your favourite department store. It also eliminates the need for bulky wallets, which can not only be cumbersome but can also make you a target for thieves.

It’s also secure. Every transaction has to be authenticated by your passcode or fingerprint. Meanwhile, the app receives the same fraud protection as you get on your bank cards.

In addition, it doesn’t use your bank card number to handle transactions. These details aren’t stored on your device or on Huawei servers, and aren’t shared with merchants.

Your information is also kept private, as Huawei does not keep the transaction details.

The service launches in South Africa on 3 December.

To start your Huawei Pay journey, simply download Huawei Wallet from Huawei AppGallery.

This article is supplied and sponsored by Huawei.