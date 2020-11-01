Load shedding? Telkom and Huawei’s new router bundle offers a convenient Wi-Fi solution [Sponsored]

Telkom and Huawei have partnered to offer consumers an affordable, convenient data solution with their new MiFi offering.

With the offer, customers can enjoy 10GB of data per month bundled with a Huawei mobile router that can connect up to 16 devices.

Whether you’re on the go, at home, or in the office, a mobile router offers convenient access to an LTE network wherever you are.

Here’s everything you need to know about the promotion…

What is a mobile router?

A mobile router uses a SIM card to connect you to a mobile data network. And thanks to its compact form factor, you don’t need to keep it plugged in to power it.

Rather, you can charge it up and use it on the go. This makes it perfect for general use, but also load shedding.

The Huawei E5577 LTE MiFi Portable Router, included in Telkom’s MiFi bundle, is compact enough to carry in your pocket or bag. It features a 1.4-inch LCD screen that helps you control the device and track its data usage.

Thanks to its battery, you can get up to 6 hours of active usage or 300 hours of standby time.

You can also easily connect multiple devices to the router. For ease of use, the E5577 supports the Mobile WiFi app, letting you connect by just scanning a QR code.

Telkom MiFi bundle: price and details

The bundle includes a Huawei E5577 LTE MiFi Portable Router for just R99 per month on a 24-month contract, with 10GB of data per month included.

If you run out of data, you can top it up with Telkom LTE bundles.

You can find out more about the offer on the Telkom MiFi website or in Telkom stores.

This article is sponsored by Huawei.