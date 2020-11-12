Burn Media Sites
Industry News

You can now watch some Showmax content for free

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
showmax free without a subscription

Showmax has announced a new free version of the streaming service that lets you watch content without a subscription.

The company launched its free offering the same day as TelkomONE, a new streaming service that also offers free access.

With Showmax Free, users will be able to watch local movies, series, and sports shows. For some series, users will be able to watch the first few episodes of a series — similar to a sample.

However, for other series, entire seasons will be available.

This version of Showmax will also include adverts during playback. Users will also receive prompts to upgrade to a paid plan.

You don’t need an account with Showmax to stream its sample content either. However, its catalogue is limited. Most of the content is local, with a focus on reality shows and telenovelas.

The free service also doesn’t include downloads or watchlist. It also doesn’t include live sports — something which comes with Showmax Pro.

According to Showmax, the free version is currently available on web, Android, and iOS.

You can find out more on the Showmax Free website.

Feature image: Showmax

Read more: Exclusive Q&A: How Showmax decides when and if a series will come to the streaming platform

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

