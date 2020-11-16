Snapchat adds astrology feature for users

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that pulls out the astrology charts and gives users a personal astrological profile and compatibility measures with friends.

The company announced the new feature on the Snapchat blog. It gives users access to their astrological details via their profile. This includes analyses and personality summaries according to their sun, moon, and rising signs and all ten planetary positions within the solar system relative to their star signs.

To make use of this astrology feature, users need to have the latest Snapchat update. You can then select the Bitmoji icon on the top left corner to access your profile.

Users select the star sign icon below their name to access the feature.

Snapchat asks users to provide information such as date of birth, birth time, and location. You will then receive your astrological profile.

Snapchat has also included a social component to this feature, allowing users to share their astrological profile with others.

Selecting the astrology icon on your friends’ profile will bring up their astrological profile — if they have opted into the feature. You can also view a compatibility analysis.

The friendship Compatibility Story covers five different aspects featuring Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, and Harmony.

The update is live globally in English.

Feature image: Snapchat

