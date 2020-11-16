Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Snapchat

Snapchat adds astrology feature for users

Ashleigh Klein
By Ashleigh Klein
Read next
snapchat astrology horoscopes

Snapchat has introduced a new feature that pulls out the astrology charts and gives users a personal astrological profile and compatibility measures with friends.

The company announced the new feature on the Snapchat blog. It gives users access to their astrological details via their profile. This includes analyses and personality summaries according to their sun, moon, and rising signs and all ten planetary positions within the solar system relative to their star signs.

To make use of this astrology feature, users need to have the latest Snapchat update. You can then select the Bitmoji icon on the top left corner to access your profile.

Users select the star sign icon below their name to access the feature.

Snapchat asks users to provide information such as date of birth, birth time, and location. You will then receive your astrological profile.

Snapchat has also included a social component to this feature, allowing users to share their astrological profile with others.

Selecting the astrology icon on your friends’ profile will bring up their astrological profile — if they have opted into the feature. You can also view a compatibility analysis.

The friendship Compatibility Story covers five different aspects featuring Attraction, Intensity, Tension, Support, and Harmony.

The update is live globally in English.

Feature image: Snapchat

Read more: WhatsApp introduces disappearing messages

Ashleigh Klein

Ashleigh Klein

Read More
ollie health medical appointment app
Ollie Health: South Africa gets first virtual healthcare appointment app
Programs & Apps 16 Nov 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.