YouTube rolls out better chapters and other improvements

YouTube has rolled out some new changes to the platform that will make viewing videos easier and more interactive.

These changes, outlined in a YouTube blog post, saw some prominent features and tools being relocated or expanded upon.

One of these features included an expansion of video chapters. Introduced in May this year, the feature now includes a chapter list that allows you to preview chapters with thumbnails.

The YouTube player has also been streamlined for more accessibility by relocating some of its buttons, including the Autoplay button. Now, turning autoplay on or off can be done while watching a video.

According to YouTube, this feature will be tested for its desktop version soon.

Other minor changes that have arrived on the platform include re-arranged buttons and simplified controls.

Gestures have also been expanded with the update as users now can simply swipe up or down to enter and exit full-screen mode.

And if you want to view the running time of the video or see how much time has elapsed, an improved timestamp feature can be accessed to switch back and forth.

Suggested actions will alert users to rotate their phone to watch a video or when playing a VR video in the player.

Meanwhile, bedtime reminders are also included in the update. This allows users to set times to stop watching videos. When you reach this time, the app will send you a prompt to go to bed.

This update is now live for YouTube’s mobile version, with testing currently underway in the web version.

Feature image: YouTube

