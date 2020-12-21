NoRechargingForMTN trends as users threaten boycott over MTN data

South Africans have been up in digital arms the past few weeks expressing their discontent with MTN’s high data prices. Today, users rallied behind the #NoRechargingForMTN hashtag.

The trend currently boasts over 5000 tweets and climbing. It originally popped up in late 2019, launched by Twitter user ‘@ScitTheComedist’.

Around the same time, Tembinkosi Bonakele, commissioner of the Competition Commission successfully ordered MTN and Vodacom to drop their data prices.

Both MTN and Vodacom agreed. However, even though the mobile service providers dropped their pricing, it seems MTN users still aren’t satisfied. And, to be fair, they have their reasons.

Compared to our African counterparts, MTN’s South African data pricing seems much higher.

For instance, MTN users in Nigeria appear to pay R730 for 110GB of data, while SA users appear to pay R2 500 for 100GB of data.

South African react to high MTN data package prices

With the ‘#NoRechargingForMTN’ campaign growing steadily by the minute, South African MTN users are adding their two cents on MTN’s data pricing.

Here are some of the top tweets:

It’s the fact that you guys think South Africans Are Rich WTF @MTNza is this?? R730 for 110GB in Nigeria and R2.5K for 100GB In SA #NoRechargingForMTN pic.twitter.com/iJeNzTJkiR — 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) December 14, 2020

Don’t stop Reposting ✊🏾✊🏾✊🏾 #NoRechargingForMTN pic.twitter.com/aAAPYB15cq — Aviwe (@AviweN_) December 15, 2020

Mtn doesn’t have affordable data they ripping us apart.#norechargingformtn pic.twitter.com/hJtB8PsJ3F — Pavali (@MondliBrianZum1) December 20, 2020

In South Africa having access to the internet is considered as living luxurious. #NoRechargingForMTN — Jan Van Potgieter🇿🇦 (@SciTheComedist) December 20, 2020

Others on the other hand, although still frustrated, are approaching the situation with a bit more humour:

Me when I see people saying #NoRechargingForMTN but I got no stress coz i buy 4GB @ R60 for 30 days on @TelkomZA pic.twitter.com/1D7CbcQi1Z — Livion Livy🇿🇦 (@LivionSibanda) December 21, 2020

We have reached out to MTN for comment, but are still awaiting a response. We will update as soon as we receive any new information.

Feature image: MTN

