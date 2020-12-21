Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

#NoRechargingForMTN trends as users threaten boycott over MTN data

Wiehahn Diederichs
By Wiehahn Diederichs
mtn logo mtnapp

South Africans have been up in digital arms the past few weeks expressing their discontent with MTN’s high data prices. Today, users rallied behind the #NoRechargingForMTN hashtag.

The trend currently boasts over 5000 tweets and climbing. It originally popped up in late 2019, launched by Twitter user ‘@ScitTheComedist’.

Around the same time, Tembinkosi Bonakele, commissioner of the Competition Commission successfully ordered MTN and Vodacom to drop their data prices.

Both MTN and Vodacom agreed. However, even though the mobile service providers dropped their pricing, it seems MTN users still aren’t satisfied. And, to be fair, they have their reasons.

Compared to our African counterparts, MTN’s South African data pricing seems much higher.

For instance, MTN users in Nigeria appear to pay R730 for 110GB of data, while SA users appear to pay R2 500 for 100GB of data. 

South African react to high MTN data package prices

With the ‘#NoRechargingForMTN’ campaign growing steadily by the minute, South African MTN users are adding their two cents on MTN’s data pricing.

Here are some of the top tweets:

Others on the other hand, although still frustrated, are approaching the situation with a bit more humour:

We have reached out to MTN for comment, but are still awaiting a response. We will update as soon as we receive any new information.

Feature image: MTN

Wiehahn Diederichs

Wiehahn Diederichs

News

