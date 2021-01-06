How to RICA your Telkom SIM online

The need to RICA any new SIM card can be an inconvenience for many, but luckily, some mobile providers allow you to complete the process online. Telkom provides you with a convenient and pandemic-friendly option to RICA your Telkom SIM, allowing you to complete the process online in the comfort of your own home.

As part of the South African government’s crime prevention efforts, all South African mobile users are required to comply with the ‘Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-related Information Act’ (RICA).

In short, this means that if you are using a South African SIM card, you will need to register with RICA to gain access to your cellphone provider’s services.

If you’ve just received your new Telkom SIM and want to make use of their new online RICA verification process, here’s how to do it…

What do I need to RICA my Telkom SIM online?

To RICA your Telkom SIM online, there are a few things you’ll need:

The SIM ICCID number at the back of your new SIM Pack.

Personal and contact details

Copy of RSA ID in either PDF, PNG, JPG, or JPEG format

Proof of Residence: Utility bill, store account bank statement

Finally, you must submit a selfie to complete the RICA process. This means you will have to use a device that has a camera.

How do I RICA my Telkom SIM online?

Once you have all your documentation in order, these are the steps to register your SIM card:

Step 1:

Visit the Telkom RICA website and click the “Start RICA” button. This will initiate the RICA verification process.

Step 2:

Fill in the required details such as your personal details (name, last name), your RSA ID number, and your SIM ICCID number.

You can find your SIM ICCID number at the back of your new SIM pack.

Step 3:

Provide further personal information such as your contact details.

Step 4:

After you’ve submitted your contact details, you will receive an email and SMS, and a link to complete the RICA process.

Step 5:

Submit a copy of your RSA ID. This can be in PDF, PNG, JPG or JPEG format.

Step 6:

Submit your Proof of Residence. This will either be your utility bill, store account, or a bank statement.

Step 7:

As the last step, you will need to take and submit a selfie that clearly shows your face to confirm your identity. This will complete the RICA verification process.

The verification process should take about 15 minutes. Once completed, you will receive an SMS telling you if your RICA verification has been successful or not.

If your application has been successful, it will take around two hours before your SIM service is activated.

Vodacom also offers a similar online RICA process.

For more information, visit the Telkom RICA website.

Feature image: cottonbro on Pexels

Read more: Telkom Pay: Digital wallet that works with WhatsApp launched