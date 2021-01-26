SARS launches its own browser for eFiling

As a result of the discontinuation of Adobe Flash Player affecting some eFiling forms, SARS has launched its own browser.

Earlier this month, the tax service apologised to South Africans for the disruption to its services as a result of the discontinuation of support for Adobe Flash Player — which has been in the works for years.

“The events leading to the unfortunate disruption and the remedial actions that have been taken as well as those that are underway are detailed below,” SARS said in a statement on 18 January.

While some forms were migrated, SARS’ final fix has come in the form of its own standalone browser.

“We are pleased to announce that a SARS browser solution is now available following issues experienced with the discontinuation of Adobe Flash Player,” SARS said on Twitter on 25 January.

The launch of the browser comes days before the deadline for provisional taxpayers to file their tax returns with eFiling.

What to know about the SARS Browser

While the browser is a standalone piece of software, you shouldn’t use it for general internet browsing. Rather, you should only use it for eFiling.

Another caveat — the software only has compatibility with Windows devices.

To download the browser, users need to complete a form with a significant amount of personal information.

This includes your full name, ID number, email address, and contact number.

This may be more than the average user is willing to share. However, for some, it may be the only way to access the digital forms they need to file.

You can access the download page on the SARS Browser website.

SARS also provides a PDF guide on how to install the browser on the website.

Feature image: Memeburn via Canva

Read more: SARS warns of scams targeting eFiling users