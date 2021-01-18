WhatsApp delays new privacy policy deadline

WhatsApp has delayed the deadline for users to accept its new privacy policy and terms of service, following backlash.

Previously, users had until 8 February to accept the new terms or lose access to the app.

Now, the company has extended this deadline to 15 May.

The company has also said in a statement that there has been confusion around the updated terms. It provided additional clarity.

“This update does not expand our ability to share data with Facebook,” WhatsApp said in a blog post.

“We’re also going to do a lot more to clear up the misinformation around how privacy and security works on WhatsApp.”

It adds that the new terms provide further transparency about how the company collects and uses data. Many of the updates also reflect business messaging functionality.

While the app continues to support end-to-end encryption for messages (meaning the company cannot see your messages), its data-sharing with Facebook continues to be of concern to users.

In the days following the new privacy policy announcement, users flocked to WhatsApp alternatives Telegram and Signal.

WhatsApp says the delay will give users more time to go over the privacy policy at their own pace.

However, the damage may have already been done.

The company has also added an FAQ for users to its website on the new privacy update.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

