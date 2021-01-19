You can now stream kykNet and Mzansi Magic on Showmax

Showmax has announced that South African subscribers will now be able to live stream kykNet and Mzansi Magic.

The streaming service says that it is testing the live streaming of these two channels — and as such, they are not permanent.

However, subscribers can stream these channels 24 hours a day while they are available.

“We’re always looking at ways of making the Showmax experience better for our customers. During last year’s lockdown, we gave subscribers access to live news channels,” MultiChoice Group CEO for General Entertainment and Connected Video, Yolisa Phahle said in a statement.

“Now, following this month’s Presidential address, South Africans will continue to spend more time at home, and so, once again, we’d like to make sure our customers have something extra.”

While Mzansi Magic is exclusive to South Africa, subscribers in Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe will be able to live stream kykNet.

Showmax has added that these new live channels are available on all plans. This includes Showmax, Showmax Mobile, Showmax Pro, and Showmax Pro Mobile.

The live stream channels will be available until 31 March.

In November, the streaming service also announced that it would offer free content.

It joined newly launched competitor TelkomONE, which also offers a free plan that allows South Africans to stream series at no cost.

