The best ISPs in South Africa for Netflix

Netflix recently updated its ISP Speed Index, showing the best performing internet providers when it comes to delivering the streaming service’s content to South African viewers.

The updated index, which takes into account Netflix’s new encoding formats, measures “which ISPs provide the best prime time Netflix streaming experience”.

This isn’t a measurement of how the internet providers perform in terms of other services — but specifically how they perform when it comes to delivering Netflix content during busy periods in that region.

The Index has leaderboards for regions across the globe. But we’re specifically interested in how South African ISPs perform.

Best South African ISPs for Netflix

So what are the best local internet providers when it comes to the global streaming service?

Cool Ideas and Vox Telecom took the top spot.

In second place came Afrihost, Cell C, Mweb, and Vodacom.

In third place were Cybersmart and MTN. Meanwhile, Telkom sat in fourth place.

Finally, in fifth place, was Neotel.

The leaderboard is updated periodically and you can view it on the ISP Speed Index website.

