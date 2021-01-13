Netflix will add a new original movie every week in 2021

If you were worried about not having enough content to watch in 2021, Netflix has announced that it will release a new original movie every week this year.

The company has just announced its slate of films for the year.

Big names star in the films, including Dwayne Johnson, Idris Elba, Zendaya, Jennifer Lawrence, Ryan Reynolds, and Leonardo DiCaprio, among others.

First-time directors Halle Berry and Lin-Manuel Miranda will also be releasing films on the platform. But they’ll also be joined in releasing Netflix films by established directors such as Zack Snyder.

The new Netflix movies will also cross a variety of genres. There’s The Harder They Fall, a western film starring Regina King, Johnathan Majors, Idris Elba, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

Amy Adams will star in the psychological thriller The Woman in the Window.

Meanwhile, teen romances The Kissing Booth 3 and To All The Boys: Always and Forever will also cap off their popular trilogies.

The streaming platform hasn’t given release dates for all films or the order of releases.

The biggest titles highlighted in Netflix’s preview will likely arrive later in the year.

Feature image: Netflix

Read more: The top South African series on Netflix in 2020