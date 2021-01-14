Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding for next few days

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from Thursday, 14 January until Sunday, 17 January.

Loadshedding will start at 12pm on Thursday and continue until 11pm on Sunday.

Eskom made the announcement on its Twitter account.

#Eskom #POWERALERT 1 Eskom to implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 12:00 today until 23:00 on Sunday pic.twitter.com/YV8ilj5o9r — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) January 14, 2021

The power utility said that the power outages are required as a result of generation capacity that was lost overnight. There is also a risk of the stage increasing at short notice.

“The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of loadshedding may change at short notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

For the City of Cape Town, City-supplied customers may receive a lower stage.

The municipality said that it would provide updates based on its generation capacity.

Eskom has just informed customers that it will implement load-shedding Stage 2 from 12:00 today, until Sunday night, 17 January 2020. The City is looking at its generation capacity and will provide further updates to City-supplied customers as soon as possible. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/0u2f8uicL5 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) January 14, 2021

Feature image: kelly sikkema via Unsplash

