News

Eskom announces Stage 2 loadshedding for next few days

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
eskom loadshedding light kelly sikkema unsplash

Eskom has announced that Stage 2 loadshedding will take place from Thursday, 14 January until Sunday, 17 January.

Loadshedding will start at 12pm on Thursday and continue until 11pm on Sunday.

Eskom made the announcement on its Twitter account.

The power utility said that the power outages are required as a result of generation capacity that was lost overnight. There is also a risk of the stage increasing at short notice.

“The system remains vulnerable and unpredictable, should any further breakdowns occur, the stage of loadshedding may change at short notice,” Eskom said in a statement.

For the City of Cape Town, City-supplied customers may receive a lower stage.

The municipality said that it would provide updates based on its generation capacity.

Feature image: kelly sikkema via Unsplash

Read more: Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

News

