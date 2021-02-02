Burn Media Sites
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

MTN launches Air Fibre wireless internet plans

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
mtn supersonic air fibre

MTN has announced the launched of its Supersonic Air Fibre internet plans, aimed at providing wireless connectivity with fibre-quality speeds.

“We are breaking down the traditional barriers to entry that have denied many access to a modern, connected life,” Calvin Collett, Managing Director of MTN SA’s ISP Supersonic, said in a statement.

“From Soweto to Swellendam, we believe that every household deserves the speed and benefits of fibre-like connectivity, and through Air Fibre we believe we can achieve this.”

The offering uses unlicensed spectrum due to the lack of availability of licenced spectrum. It uses this open spectrum with new technology to deliver connectivity.

“Our Supersonic AirFibre offering is in line with our track record of optimising frequency bands. Previously, we have undertaken this approach through the allocation of repurposed bands for 2G mobile services (using GSM technology) as well as a new generation of mobile technologies, including third-generation (using UMTS) technology and fourth-generation (using LTE) technology,” Collett says.

MTN Supersonic Air Fibre plans and prices

Customers can sign up for a variety of uncapped internet plans with Air Fibre.

It can be installed without the need for trenching.

Plans are available at the following prices and speeds:

  • R399 per month for 5Mbps uncapped
  • R499 per month for 10Mbps uncapped
  • R599 per month for 20Mbps uncapped
  • R799 per month for 50Mbps uncapped
  • R999 per month for 100Mbps uncapped

You can find out more and sign up for plans on the Air Fibre website.

Feature image: Supersonic

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

