MTN launches Air Fibre wireless internet plans

MTN has announced the launched of its Supersonic Air Fibre internet plans, aimed at providing wireless connectivity with fibre-quality speeds.

“We are breaking down the traditional barriers to entry that have denied many access to a modern, connected life,” Calvin Collett, Managing Director of MTN SA’s ISP Supersonic, said in a statement.

“From Soweto to Swellendam, we believe that every household deserves the speed and benefits of fibre-like connectivity, and through Air Fibre we believe we can achieve this.”

The offering uses unlicensed spectrum due to the lack of availability of licenced spectrum. It uses this open spectrum with new technology to deliver connectivity.

“Our Supersonic AirFibre offering is in line with our track record of optimising frequency bands. Previously, we have undertaken this approach through the allocation of repurposed bands for 2G mobile services (using GSM technology) as well as a new generation of mobile technologies, including third-generation (using UMTS) technology and fourth-generation (using LTE) technology,” Collett says.

MTN Supersonic Air Fibre plans and prices

Customers can sign up for a variety of uncapped internet plans with Air Fibre.

It can be installed without the need for trenching.

Plans are available at the following prices and speeds:

R399 per month for 5Mbps uncapped

R499 per month for 10Mbps uncapped

R599 per month for 20Mbps uncapped

R799 per month for 50Mbps uncapped

R999 per month for 100Mbps uncapped

You can find out more and sign up for plans on the Air Fibre website.

Feature image: Supersonic

