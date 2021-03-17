OneDayOnly sells apartment in less than 3 hours

South African e-commerce website OneDayOnly sold a Cape Town apartment three hours after it was listed.

The micro-apartment, located in The Tokyo development in the CBD, sold for R800 000 with a R150 000 discount. The website listed the apartment at midnight on 16 March. It was sold at 02:21 the same morning.

“With our site requiring an incredible amount of agility and an ingenious buying team, we like to push the envelope where we can,” said OneDayOnly’s Director, Laurian Venter.

Real estate goes digital?

The buyer is expected to sign an agreement of sale within 24 hours after the sale. After that, they will have three days to deposit 10% of the purchase price.

The studio apartment is located on the first floor and measures 26 square metres. It has a six-metre balcony overlooking Devil’s Peak.

All the apartment’s fixtures are included, but no parking is available.

Sales of The Tokyo’s 148 apartments kicked off on 16 March.

The development is by Rawson, who partnered with OneDayOnly for the flash sale. The development is expected to be completed in March 2023.

This isn’t the first time OneDayOnly has sold real estate.

In June 2020, the website sold two properties with values of R1.095 million and R3.35 million over two days.

With discounts of 19% and 12%, both properties were sold by lunchtime the same day they were listed with discounts of 19% and 12%.

“The properties we sold last year during a time we were all forced to optimise our daily activity online proved a surprising success for us and with what we learned then, we hope to be able to offer our customers other ‘first time ever’ deals on our site,” Venter said.

In 2016, the website ran a deal on a 1992 Ferrari 348 TS, a classic sports car that can fetch prices above and beyond a million Rand.

And at the end of 2020, the website also moved five bottles of an exclusive whiskey for R30 000 each.

Feature image: Unsplash/Dekeister Leopold

