Africa

PharmaGo: New South African app offers same-day medicine delivery

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
pharmago medicine delivery app

A newly launched South African app, PharmaGo, offers local users same-day and next-day delivery for prescription and over-the counter medication.

Delivery times depend on the distance between the user and the nearest partner pharmacy. However, according to PharmaGo, deliveries can take as little as an hour to complete.

Users are able to upload their prescriptions to the app and process payment via card or a direct medical aid submission.

Deliveries are also fee-free, according to the company.

The app was founded by Wits graduate Raees Carim, who got the idea when an immuno-compromised relative couldn’t access their essential medicine after pharmacy closing hours.

“It’s gratifying to be able to help people access medication when they need it, in a convenient and secure way – while also being able to deliver daily essentials to customers without them needing to leave the house,” Carim says.

Carim plans to expand the network of participating pharmacies. He also wants to expand the product offerings to include health, wellness, and beauty products.

How to use the PharmaGo medication delivery app

The app is available to download for free on the Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

You will need to sign up and enter details such as your medical aid number and ID number. You will also need to list allergies and medical concerns.

Users then set their delivery location and choose a qualifying local pharmacy.

To order prescription medicine, you need to upload your script to the app for delivery.

You can also shop for over-the-counter medicine and general pharmacy items that don’t need a script.

Feature image: PharmaGo

Read more: COVID-19 Health Passport app launches in South Africa

News

