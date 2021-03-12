Spotify app now supports Afrikaans and Zulu: How to switch languages

Spotify has announced that the app and website will now support 36 additional languages, including the South African languages Afrikaans and Zulu.

This brings the total supported languages in Spotify to 62.

While South Africans are used to having local languages left out of global apps, Spotify’s expansion adds two languages to the mix.

Zulu and Afrikaans are the first and third most-spoken home languages in South Africa, according to the 2011 census.

The Spotify update will allow users to browse the site and app in the newly supported languages.

According to the company, the new languages are already available on the web platform. They also started rolling out on the mobile app from 11 March.

New languages added to Spotify in the new update include:

Afrikaans

Amharic

Azerbaijani

Bengali

Bhojpuri

Bulgarian

Simplified Chinese

Croatian

Danish

Estonian

Filipino

Gujarati

Hindi

Icelandic

Kannada

Latvian

Lithuanian

Malayalam

Marathi

Nepali

Norwegian

Odia

Persian

Portuguese for Portugal

Eastern Punjabi

Western Punjabi

Romanian

Serbian

Slovak

Slovenian

Swahili

Tamil

Telugu

Ukrainian

Urdu

Zulu

How to switch languages on the Spotify website

It’s relatively easy to switch languages on the Spotify website.

When you visit the Spotify website, the site detects your location and suggests a language at the top of the screen.

If the suggested language is your preferred language, simply click on the language to switch over.

If you want to switch to another language, scroll down to the bottom of the website and you’ll see a world icon with your location and language.

Select this icon and the site will take you to a page of supported languages.

Here you can select your preferred language. Currently, Afrikaans is linked to Namibia. But you can switch to the language even if you are in South Africa.

