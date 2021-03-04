Two Oceans Aquarium launches penguin livestream for Penguin Month

All eyes are on the feathered residents of the Two Oceans Aquarium in March, as you are now able to tune into the aquarium’s penguins’ daily activities with a new YouTube livestream.

The Cape Town aquarium has announced March of the Penguin, a month-long celebration featuring activities, competitions, and experiences.

The venue is known for its resident waddle (that’s what’s you call a group of them!) of African penguins, as well as a handful of Northern rockhopper penguins.

Each one has a name and is considered family by the aquarium staff.

As part of the celebration, the aquarium has set up a YouTube livestream of the penguin exhibit.

You can check out the live stream below:

If the current stream has ended, you can tune into the latest stream on the Two Oceans YouTube channel.

The aquarium’s social media pages will also feature a variety of content such as interviews with the penguin keepers and staff members.

Penguins take over the aquarium

During March, visitors can go on a penguin-themed tour of the aquarium. The tour features QR codes located around the venue which visitors can scan using their phones to access interesting facts and visuals.

Kids will have a chance to meet and take photos with Samantha, the penguin mascot.

The aquarium is also running its “After 3 Special” special until 31 March. Tickets are available at a discounted price after 3pm daily.

Anyone who joins the aquarium’s membership programme this month will be entered into a competition to win a prize worth R10 000.

The prize includes an up-close penguin experience, vouchers, and gift cards. Members can also explore the aquarium after hours at a special event on 13 March.

Penguin experiences can also be booked separately. The experience features the chance to meet Northern rockhoppers Wallace and Grommet, as well as the other members of the waddle.

Ticket prices:

Adults: R200

Kids aged 14 to 17: R150

Kids aged four to 13: R94

Children under four: Free

SA pensioners: R150

SA students: R150

For more information, check out the Two Oceans Aquarium website.

Feature image: Two Oceans Aquarium

