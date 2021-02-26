Burn Media Sites
Google launches portal to explore South Africa virtually

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
google south africa explore page

Google and South African Tourism have partnered to launch an online exhibition that allows visitors to explore South Africa virtually.

‘South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise’ includes 500 images and videos, 55 Google Street Views, and 20 digital stories.

The platform is aimed at promoting South Africa as a tourist destination when international travel is able to resume after the pandemic.

“We wanted to promote South Africa’s heritage and destinations in a way that hasn’t been done before to tempt them to visit in person as soon as they can,” says Google South Africa country director Alistair Mokoena.

Meanwhile, the partnership also shows some of the ways digital tools can help tourism’s recovery locally.

“The Google Arts and Culture platform does a great job in creating awareness for the rest of the world to get a spectacular glimpse of South Africa, but what also excites me is the potential of the partnership to grow the sector on the digital front,” SA Tourism CEO, Sisa Ntshona, says.

The portal includes highlights such as the Golden Gate Highlands National Park, the Cradle of Humankind, and Augrabies Falls.

The page also highlights local wildlife and tourist attractions.

You can check out the project on the South Africa: An Explorer’s Paradise website. You can also use the Google Arts & Culture app.

Feature image: Screenshot/Google

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

