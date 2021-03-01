Love Island Orania trends as Twitter users criticise SA show’s lack of diversity

The phrase Love Island Orania trended on Twitter after locals criticised the reality show Love Island SA for a lack of diversity.

The show is the South African installment of the international reality series that sees singles couple up to compete to win a cash prize.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a cast photo on Sunday evening when the show premiered.

The account also tweeted out a link to the cast announcement.

Introducing ten tantalising Islanders 😍 Got a favourite already? Too soon to tell? Carry on watching tomorrow at 21:30 on @MNet 💛 🏝️ #LoveIslandSA — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) February 28, 2021

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that most of the cast are white in a country where the majority of the population is black.

Furthermore, after the first episode, contestants seemingly coupled up within their race groups.

Wanna see the gorgeous couples again? 😍 Here you go 👇🏽👇🏼👇🏾 #LoveIslandSA pic.twitter.com/KsQUi9Xtad — Love Island SA (@LoveIsland_SA) February 28, 2021

This didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users.

White people with White people

Coloureds with Coloureds

Black people with Black people YAY RAINBOW NATION! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#LoveIslandSA — Harper (@WayneH__) February 28, 2021

Twitter users respond to Love Island SA cast

By Monday morning, Love Island Orania was trending in reaction to the show. Users drew comparisons between the show and the white Afrikaner separatist town Orania.

The phrase was the third biggest Twitter trend locally.

Here are a few of the most popular tweets under the trend:

If you wanted to do Love Island Orania, just say that, man. https://t.co/8OPcbRIQQG — Kovie Biakolo (@koviebiakolo) February 28, 2021

Waking up to love island orania trending🤣🤣🤣 #LoveIslandSA — Boitumelo (@BoituRSA) March 1, 2021

M-Net might as well update its #LoveIslandSA graphics to reflect this Love Island Orania trend. pic.twitter.com/wm8UJwVgSm — ブランドン IG: ilikebrandon (@i_likebrandon) March 1, 2021

At the time of writing, over 1000 tweets used the phrase.

Other users shared criticisms and memes under the #LoveIslandSA hashtag.

Hey @MNet you could have called it Lief Eiland then. #LoveIslandSA — Sylvester Chauke (@sylvesterchauke) February 28, 2021

#LoveIslandSA is getting that ✨international✨ drag for their black erasure IN AFRICA. I hope this happens with every episode. It’s what they deserve. — Big B. (@BassieM_) February 28, 2021

