Love Island Orania trends as Twitter users criticise SA show’s lack of diversity

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
love island south africa

The phrase Love Island Orania trended on Twitter after locals criticised the reality show Love Island SA for a lack of diversity.

The show is the South African installment of the international reality series that sees singles couple up to compete to win a cash prize.

The show’s official Twitter account shared a cast photo on Sunday evening when the show premiered.

The account also tweeted out a link to the cast announcement.

However, Twitter users were quick to point out that most of the cast are white in a country where the majority of the population is black.

Furthermore, after the first episode, contestants seemingly coupled up within their race groups.

This didn’t go unnoticed by Twitter users.

Twitter users respond to Love Island SA cast

By Monday morning, Love Island Orania was trending in reaction to the show. Users drew comparisons between the show and the white Afrikaner separatist town Orania.

The phrase was the third biggest Twitter trend locally.

Here are a few of the most popular tweets under the trend:

At the time of writing, over 1000 tweets used the phrase.

Other users shared criticisms and memes under the #LoveIslandSA hashtag.

Feature image: Shereesa Moodley/Memeburn

Read more: Temptation Island South Africa to land on Showmax in 2021

 

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

