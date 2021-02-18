Burn Media Sites
Temptation Island South Africa to land on Showmax in 2021

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
temptation island south africa

Showmax has announced that it will be bringing Temptation Island South Africa to audiences in the first half of 2021.

The international reality show is based around tempting couples who need to choose whether it’s time to commit or part ways.

According to Showmax, this is the first international reality TV format it has licensed.

Showmax is currently recruiting both couples and singles to take part in the show.

“Together, the couples experience the ultimate holiday in paradise, where they join single men and women, all looking for love,” the company says.

“There, they live the ‘single life’, in a test that is meant to help answer their most difficult questions about their relationship.”

Showmax Head of Content Candice Fangueiro notes that reality TV is extremely popular with South African audiences.

This was especially apparent with the launch of The Real Housewives of Durban. The Showmax exclusive’s premiere broke viewing records on the streaming service.

“Our audience has already devoured the first two seasons of Temptation Island USA so we’re confident there’s an appetite for more, especially when we add some uniquely South African spice,” Fangueiro says.

An exact date for the series launch has not been given. However, Showmax says it will land in “the first half of 2021”.

Feature image: Showmax

Read more: BBC streaming service BritBox coming to South Africa

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

