The Real Housewives of Durban breaks Showmax viewing records

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
real housewives of durban

The premiere of The Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) has broken Showmax viewing records, the streaming service revealed.

The new reality series aired its first episode on Friday, 29 January. The show is available exclusively on Showmax.

“A review of the launch day statistics on the streaming platform reveals that RHOD has broken all previous first-day viewing records, claiming top spot on the streaming service,” Showmax said in a statement.

The first episode launched on the service at midnight. Views picked up throughout the day, peaking at 8pm.

In the week since its launch, RHOD remained the most popular show on the streaming service.

“We know our reality fans come for the drama and if you’re looking for fireworks, the first episode of RHOD has it all, so we’re not surprised to see it break records,” Showmax Head of Content Candice Fangueiro says.

What to know about The Real Housewives of Durban

The Real Housewives of Durban is the local installment of the global reality franchise.

It stars six Durban socialites: Annie Ludick, Ayanda Ncwane, Kgomotso Ndungane, Nonkanyiso Conco, Nonku Williams, and Sorisha Naidoo.

New episodes of the series will air every Friday.

It is exclusively available on Showmax.

Feature image: Showmax

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

