News

Three days of loadshedding announced for South Africa

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
eskom loadshedding electricity

Eskom has announced Stage 2 loadshedding through the weekend, with power outages starting at 12pm on Friday, 5 February.

The power utility made the announcement on its social media channels on Friday morning. Loadshedding will last until 11pm on Sunday night.

Eskom said that heavy rains resulted in the need for rolling blackouts.

This resulted in the shutdown of five generating units at Medupi. The units did not receive coal due to the heavy rains.

“Eskom has implemented contingency plans and deployed additional resources to deal with the heavy rainfalls in the Mpumalanga and Limpopo areas,” Eskom said.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has said that municipality-supplied customers will experience Stage 1 loadshedding.

Feature image: Matthew Henry on Unsplash

Read more: Apps and tools to help you keep track of your loadshedding schedule and stages

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

News

